Vice Mayor John J. Kennedy Announces Appointment of Two District Liasions

Vice Mayor John J. Kennedy has announced the appointment of Alfred Carr and Roberto Alvarez as Pasadena City Council District 3 Liaisons. “Jana West has faithfully served in this role for the past ﬁve-years and I wish her success as she transitions to assisting with her family business. On behalf of our constituents I sincerely thank her for the impact she has made in the community,” states Vice Mayor John Kennedy.

Mr. Carr’s family moved to Pasadena in 1968 when his father became the Executive Director of the Pasadena Education Association. He progressed through the Pasadena Unified School District and after graduation attended Cal Berkeley. He relocated to Virginia to complete his undergraduate and graduate education. He has a Juris Doctor degree from American University Washington College of Law and is candidate for an MIS: Information Assurance. He moved back to California to become part of the community he greatly admires and to be close to his aging parents who reside in the same house where he was reared.

Mr. Alvarez has been interning in the Ofﬁce of the Vice Mayor for the past ten months. He was born and grew up in Pasadena and graduated from Arizona State with a degree in Political Science. He proudly served as a Communications Specialist in the United States Army. In his spare time, he is an avid runner. Mr. Carr and Mr. Alvarez may be reached at 626-744-4738. District 3 is bounded by the 210 Freeway, Colorado, Lake, El Molino, Orange Grove, Los Robles, Fair Oaks, Marengo, Mountain, Jackson, El Molino, Ladera and Washington.