Veterans Day 2017 Closures; Public Invited to Special Ceremony Nov 11

PASADENA, Calif.—The community, especially all current and former members of the U.S. military and their families and all ﬁrst responders, are invited to join other local veterans, city ofﬁcials and community leaders for a special, free Veterans Day ceremony on the steps of City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave., beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, concluding with a special military fly-over in formation at 11:11 a.m. News Media coverage is welcome. Street closures around City Hall will be in effect.

Please note that on Friday, Nov. 10, Pasadena City Hall government ofﬁces and many City services will be closed in observance of Veterans Day, a day of honor recognizing the sacriﬁces made by the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, and their families, in service to our country and the protection of our freedoms. Speciﬁc schedules and reminders are noted below.

On Nov. 11, ceremony participants include representatives from the City Council and many City departments, Pasadena City College, Pasadena Navy League, Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 446, the Tuskegee Airmen, the American Legion Pasadena Post #13, U.S.M.C. 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Division and the Pasadena Senior Center who will join together in honor all U.S. veterans, locally and across the nation.

Special Guest Speaker is U.S. Army Col. Keith Nightingale, retired. Free refreshments are sponsored by Farmer John and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 809. Military vehicles courtesy of the U.S.M.C. will be on display.

For Friday, Nov. 10, all emergency services provided by Pasadena’s Police and Fire departments will remain fully staffed, however, business ofﬁces will be closed.

Both Pasadena Transit and Pasadena Dial-a-Ride services will continue to operate on normal schedules for Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. All parking meters will be free and parking time limits will not be enforced only on Nov.11, however, violations for other parking regulations, including red curb violations and blocking ﬁ re hydrants, will be enforced.

Pasadena residents and businesses with any power emergencies should call Pasadena’s Water and Power (PWP) Department at (626) 744-4673 and for water-related emergencies call (626) 744-4138. PWP’s Customer Service Call Center will be closed for the holiday, but customers can access their accounts and make payments by phone at (626) 744-4005 or online at www.PWPweb.com.

The Citizens Service Center will be open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. Residents with City trash and recycling service will be on their regular pickup schedule for Nov. 10, including any previously scheduled pickups for bulky items.

All Pasadena Public Library sites and all of the City’s Recreation and Community Centers will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10 in observance of Veterans Day, and will return to regular operating hours, per site, on Nov. 11.

The City wishes all to take time to recognize the meaning of Veterans Day and to please celebrate responsibly. Remember, if you see something suspicious, say something by calling 9-1-1.