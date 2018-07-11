“Utopia” Art Exhibition Arrives in Pasadena July 2 – August 18, 2018

Experience “Utopia” at this year’s Adaptive Art Exhibition! The artwork in this exhibit reflects each artist’s vision of a perfect place or time and features dynamic and colorful scenes of theme parks, nature, relaxation, and more. Artwork in the exhibition is by participants of the City’s popular Adaptive Art program and will be displayed July 2 – August 18th in the Community Room at the Armory Center for the Arts, 145 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

A special opening reception will be held Saturday July 14, 2018 from 3:00pm-5:00pm at the Armory. Light refreshments will be served. Admission is free and several of the artists will be present with their artwork.

Booklets of the exhibit will be available for a suggested $10 minimum tax-deductible donation to the Pasadena Recreation and Parks Foundation, www.prpf.org.

This year’s cover art is by artist Brian Brazil of Pasadena. His vibrant piece, entitled “City Walk,” depicts people with smiling faces holding hands while enjoying the sights of City Walk at Universal Studios. The artwork reﬂects Utopia as the joy felt when sharing an exciting and fun experience with family and friends.

For the duration of the exhibit, the Armory’s Community Room will be open free of charge to the public Tuesdays through Sundays, 12-5 p.m. Visit www.armoryarts.org/utopia for more information, or call (626) 792-5101.

The City’s Human Services and Recreation Department provides the Adaptive Art program for artists with disabilities who live in the greater Pasadena area. Visit www.cityofpasadena. net/humanservices for more information.

