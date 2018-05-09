Urgent Call to Black America who Suffer Due to Political Abandonments

Blacks suffer continued injustices from their own government and neglect from black political leaders whom they voted in position. It’s election time and here they come again asking you to vote for them and telling you who else to vote for. Why should we listen to them? And should we vote? I remember when our voting made a difference in our social and economic conditions. Don’t you remember? Remember when our voting gained us the right to vote, the right to integrate schools, the right to eat, shop and live wherever we wanted to?

The election is just around the corner and here they come again—be aware of the tricks and stop getting tricked. We must ask the hard and important question this time—like what are you going to do to help change the dismal economic plight for black folks—not black and brown, minorities and people of color—but Black America?

Why are our black politicians so afraid to stand up for us? Don’t they know that standing up for us means standing up for their children of the next generation also, they won’t always be in ofﬁ ce. Well on second thought they just might, it is a career for them and they tend to play musical chairs and we keep re-electing them and their children. They and their children are okay for now. They are not unemployed, not homeless, their school loan is paid, they are not turned down for Section 8 housing by the gate-keepers of other ethnic groups who tend to be in charge of every social program and they are also the people who work in our black politician’s ofﬁce.

Once upon a time, black politicians needed us because white folks and other did not vote for them. Today, white folk, Hispanics, and others vote for them. The difference between our vote and other people’s vote is this: They get something in return for their votes and we don’t—they ask for something and we don’t. They get laws passed in their favor and we just march in hope that we gain sympathy and receive favor. My question is this: Why do we continue to vote for the same black people who do nothing to help change our economic conditions—and who are only concerned about our social ills. Don’t you understand that our social ills will vanish when our economic ills are corrected—it does not take a rocket scientist to understand this?

My case and point are this: when blacks were vending on the streets in Los Angeles, their products were taken from them. When Hispanics start vending on the streets, their political leaders stood up for them and fought until it became legal for them to do so. Why? They understand that helping to change their people’s economic plight would change their social status—and it has. They are coming up fast, they go from street vending to brick and mortar and now they are able to hire their family and others from their ethnic group. They are now able to purchase real estate and provide shelter for their family and now they will not be impacted as much as black folks from gentriﬁcation. I applaud Hispanics for their fortitude and I commend their leaders. I just wish that black politicians would do the same for us—push beyond social issues—it’s a new day and things must be done a new way.

Who will stand and ﬁ ght for us? Our black politicians did not stand and ﬁ ght for the money our government owes to us for the 1865 Indian Treaty, money owed for discriminating against black farmers and for Reparations—others got paid for the injustice done to them. Under President Obama’s administration, women and Hispanics farmers were paid, the Cobell settlement agreement, HR4213, Section 607, paid whites who posed as Indians and the economic carpet was rolled out for Native Americans. Is our nation so colored blind that it cannot see Blacks? I PRAY THAT YOU WILL UNDERSTAND THAT POLITICAL MOVES HAVE HELPED OTHERS, THEN WHY HAS POLITICS NOT WORKED FOR US?

BLACK POLITICIANS as you sit in your comfortable spaces and in high places, let me remind you to read a few Biblical scriptures from the book of Esther. While reading, pay close attention to Mordecai and Esther’s relationship during the racial turmoil and annihilation attempt. Mordecai helped Esther to become queen in the Royal Palace of King Ahasuerus. Look at the comparison; we helped you to get into your position as well. In case you do not keep a Bible near at all times, let me quote a few scriptures that will refresh your memory of the story. Chapter 3:13, And the letters were sent by couriers into all the king’s provinces, to destroy, to kill, and to annihilate all the Jews, both young and old, little children and women, in one day, on the thirteenth day of the twelfth month, which is the month of Adar, and to plunder their possessions. I will also quote Chapter 4:13-14 and it reads: And Mordecai told them to answer Esther: “Do not think in your heart that you will escape in the king’s palace any more than all the other Jews. For if you remain completely silent at this time, relief and deliverance will arise for the Jews from another place, but your father’s house will perish. Yet who knows whether you have come to the kingdom for such a time as this?” I pray that you will read the entire book of Esther and replace the word Black people where it reads Jews. May I remind you that as Blacks vanish and become an underclass, so will you, your children and your children’s children. We are beginning to see it now. As the demography changes, Black politicians are becoming a disappearing act—Blacks have lost many elected political positions.

[Dr. Rosie Milligan . Minister, Counselor, Talk Show Host, Lecturer, Publisher, Author of Black America Faces Economic CRISIS—Solutions Made Simple and Dr. Milligan Having Her Say. The proprietor of Professional Business Management/Consulting Services located at 1425 W. Manchester Ave., Suite B, Los Angeles, CA 90047; 323-750-3592. E-mail:Drrosie@aol.com; Website: www.Drrosie.com]