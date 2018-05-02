Union Street Protected Bike Lane Community Workshop

On May 9, 2018, the City of Pasadena will be hosting a Community Workshop to reintroduce the Union Street Protected Bike Lane project, share initial concept designs, and solicit community input. Join us and share your ideas and feedback!

The meeting will be from 6:30-8:30PM at the Gamble Room, Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E Colorado Blvd, in Pasadena. A brief presentation will begin at

6:45PM.

A protected bike lane, is an exclusive bikeway facility, physically separated from motor vehicle trafﬁc with barriers such as raised islands, ﬂexible posts, or on-street parking. The protected bike lane is separate and distinct from the sidewalk.

In the City’s 2015 Bicycle Transportation Action Plan, the Union Street corridor was identiﬁed as an important east-west connection and a candidate for a two-way protected bike lane. In 2017, the City Council approved a motion to move forward with designing a protected bike lane on Union Street. The Union Street Protected Bike Lane project is currently in the early phases of concept design. Additional community workshops will be held as the design progresses. The ﬁnal design is anticipated to be complete by late 2019, and construction is anticipated to begin in 2020.

For more information, visit http://saferstreets. cityofpasadena.net

