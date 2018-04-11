Twenty-Second Annual Black Writers On Tour Conference & Southern California Black Business Expo All Under One Roof

Dr. Rosie Milligan brings the largest black cultural event for Southern California—the Black Writers On Tour Conference & Southern California Black Business Expo under one roof in Carson, California, a Los Angeles neighboring city. This year’s conference is unprecedented—our major sponsorship is MyEcon, and Pasadena/San Gabriel Journal Newspaper, Black-owned businesses. This will be one of the most powerful cultural events of the year. Last year, we honored seven seniors who were 90 plus years of age and who has contributed much to their community. This powerful one-day event will be held on Saturday, April 21, 2018 from 9:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Congresswoman JMM Community Center, 801 E. Carson Street, Carson, California 90746. This conference will be more dynamic than ever, showcasing more than 100 Black authors, and 50 plus Black businesses showcasing their products and services. There will be literary agents and publishers gathering for this powerful one-day event. The publishing industry has changed; the Internet, Social Media, E-books and Print-On-Demand have taken the publishing industry in a completely new direction. The days for aspiring writers to have to beg and to wait to have their work published are gone forever. This conference has been designed to provide writers and aspiring writers with the practical information they need to be successful in the literary industry. This year’s theme is, “Literacy is Everybody’s Business—Businesses Thriving Versus Surviving.” There will be local authors and authors from across the country participating. For past events we have had 3,000 plus in attendance.

Black Writers On Tour & Southern California Black Business Expo is designed to connect writers with readers, and consumers with black businesses. There will be workshops and seminars for writers/aspiring writers, business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs and for the general public. There will be book signings throughout the day. You will get a chance to meet and greet authors from across the country.

THIS YEAR’S HIGHLIGHTS:

KEYNOTE SPEAKER – Mr. Ivy Stokes, Self-Made Millionaire, Business/Financial Guru from Atlanta, GA Topic: What Lies Ahead for “The Economy,” “Their Economy,” “Your Economy and What We Must Do Now to Dig From Beneath the Economic Rubbish. LET THE CHILDREN SPEAK WRITER’S CONTEST COMPETITION SHOWCASE, AGES 10-15—Cash Prizes. LET THE ELDERS SPEAK FORUM PRESENTS:” A Discussion for Parents and Youth, Discussing Sex Trafficking and Prison Prevention. Empowering Teens/Youth, Keeping Them Safe from Sex Trafﬁ cking and Keeping Them Out of Prison. Roundtable Discussion With The Authors (A Close-Up Look At The Publishing Industry)

Writers’ workshops will be held throughout the day and will cover a variety of topics, including How To Write, Publish and Sell Your Book Made Simple, How to Write a Best-Selling Novel, Protecting Your Writing Rights, Trademark and Patent Rights, How To Develop Characters That Leap Off The Page, Taking Your Story To The Stage—Become A Professional Speaker. There are 7 Writers Seminars and 11 FREE seminars for the general public. Visit blackwritersontour. com for paid and free seminar/topics and schedule or call (323) 750-3592.