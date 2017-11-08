Trump would shoot first and ask questions later

May 1, 1989, Donald Trump spent $89,000 on advertisements calling for the death penalty for ﬁve young teen-aged Black and Brown boys for a rape they didn’t commit. Years later with due process rights, another person through DNA and confession evidence was found guilty and the city of New York paid $40,000,000 to settle their wrongfully convicted men’s lawsuit. Trump doubled down saying the ﬁve were still guilty. Attorney General Jeff Sessions bragged that the case proved that Trump was a “Law and Order Man”.

When Warren Jeffs was arrested for having sex with young girls, he was given due process, BEFORE a trial, and prosecuted and convicted as a pedophile. Even Jesus asked for a showing of proof and asked for leniency BEFORE he was cruciﬁed. So-called Christian educators want what Donald Trump wanted – punishment without a due process which provides the accused with notice and an opportunity to be heard.

On November 5, 2017, there was a news ﬂash and we discovered that a young White American male walked into a small community church and opened ﬁre on the small congregation, in Texas, killing 26 people. The ages of the deceased are ﬁve to seventy-two. Donald Trump was in Asia, talking war talk about North Korea. I’m glad the killer was not Black or Trump would be calling him an animal or some other demeaning name.

My prayers are with the families of those who were killed. May their grief be brief and their efforts and assets be directed towards doing something to stop the killing. We know that Donald Trump may not know what to say because the killer is not a person of color. In this case, he said the appropriate things that were written for him and called the deceased killer a “suspect”.

We as Black Americans are all tired of our leaders demeaning Black people at every turn while trying to stop our progress. We get the harshest punishment for wrongdoing, and sometimes alleged wrongdoing. We are convicted of crimes even if we were just in the neighborhood of the crime, as in the case of the Central Park ﬁve. They were already in the custody of the Police and remained there for up to thirteen years even though they could not have committed the acts that Trump wanted them killed for.

Similarly, school personnel are just as bad as the police. At one private school, the request for a meeting with the administration AFTER expelling a young Black boy makes no sense, as the punishment has already been meted out, unlike the Warren Jeffs case mentioned above. The State Education Code requires a Due Process procedure before ofﬁcially punishing a student. Suspension pending an expulsion hearing is common and potentially fair.

This is a common practice for many Black boys. Summarily expelling students who have not been allowed an opportunity to have his side of a story told is a violation of due process of the student. Kinda like, “shoot ﬁ rst and ask questions later”. This is also historically how Blacks have been treated in this country, and with the election of Donald Trump it seems we are back to the “Good Old Days”. Is this what they mean by “Making America Great Again?”

I have spent one night in jail in 1968 and accused of abuse on a Police ofﬁcer, though I did nothing but speak up for myself. That was not to be allowed by the LAPD without being punished. The same is true of many instances today when Black men and boys are stopped by the police. I thank God that none of my sons have had to suffer the devastating wrath of the authorities. Thank God for giving me a profession to help protect young Black men as they go through the world walking, driving, and talking while Black. I’ m still working at it