“Transform” A TEDxPasadena Event

San Marino, CA. The TEDxPasadena community held an event, “Transform,” on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at The Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens. There were over a dozen speakers seeking to engage in complex conversation with hundreds of attendees from the area. The planners of the event, Words2Action (W2A) compiled transformational speakers, community service activity, art expressions and much more. TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) conferences feature time constrained talks to spread powerful ideas that are worth sharing. If you have never heard of a TED talk, imagine brave Toastmasters speakers coupled with the stage optics of an Apple product launch. The locally organized TEDxPasadena is Heather Heimerl Brunold’s passion.

One of the speakers selected, Timothy Alexander told his story of being an accomplished football player who became paralyzed in a car accident. This changed his life. Get your mind right, is what his doctor told him when Alexander asked how he could get beyond his condition of paralysis. Alexander won’t let negative people around him, because negativity is contagious, he remarked. “We don’t need things to be easy, we just need it to be possible,” said Alexander. “Don’t despise small beginnings,” his strength started with little movement. He earned a college football scholarship as a paraplegic player.

Alexander applied to the TEDxPasadena program to become a speaker while attending graduate school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The TED talk by local olympian bobsledder, Lauren Gibbs included advice on transforming your circumstances by learning to say no, learning to ask for help, and focusing on your own deﬁciencies that you can personally do something about. Gibbs shared words of encouragement with scholars after her speech and allowed many young ladies access to her Olympic medal & competition clothing. Sydney Persaud & Amadi Weser, both high school students & W2A sponsored scholars were delighted to spend time with Gibbs during lunch intermission in the simulcast hall. Youth from John Muir high school were supported by both W2A and The Links local chapter, through Link-Up for Success mentorship program.

[Jackson Q. Jones is 15years old and is a product of Pasadena Uniﬁ ed School District.

He currently attends Aveson Global Leadership Academy in Altadena. He will enter the 11th grade this Fall. He may be contacted via email at: jacksonqjones@gmail.com

or through The Journal at: journal@pasadenajournal.com.]