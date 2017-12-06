Tournament of Roses® Foundation Now Accepting Grant Applications

The Tournament of Roses Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2018 grant assistance program. Since its inception in 1983, the Foundation has invested over $3 million in more than 200 Pasadena-area organizations. The grant award maximum is $10,000. The grant awards in 2017 totaled $200,000, and the average grant was approximately $4,400.

Eligible applicants are organizations with 501(c)(3) status, as of the 2018 submission deadline, that are based in and serving one or more of the following communities: Alhambra, Altadena, Arcadia, La Cañada Flintridge, Monrovia, Pasadena, San Gabriel, San Marino, Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, and Temple City. Grants will be given in the categories of performing and visual arts, sports and recreation, and volunteer motivation and leadership development. Forty-two organizations received grants last year including these thirteen first-time recipients: Alhambra High School Mighty Moors Boosters, Altadena Library Foundation, Blair High School PTA, Flintridge Center, Friends of the Temple City Library, Pasadena Community Gardens Conservancy, Pasadena Heritage, Pasadena High School Alumni Association, Pittance Chamber Music Inc, Rose Bowl Riders Charitable Organization, San Gabriel Valley Music Theatre, Southern California Children’s Museum and Theatre Americana. To apply, eligible organizations should visit www.ctkodm.com/ptrf/. New applicants will need to enter “apply” for both the “username” and “password.” Returning applicants will use their previously approved username and password. Returning applicants should contact the Foundation directly at foundation@tournamentofroses. org for questions on their approved username and/or password. The website will then direct users to a welcome page with instructions on how to begin the application process. Applicants can ﬁnd the ofﬁcial grant guidelines, the grant application timeline, a list of special stipulations and requirements, a detailed list of frequently asked questions about the grants program and a list of common submission errors and omissions on the Foundation’s website at www.tournamentofroses.com/foundation/grant.

Applications will be accepted from November 20, 2017 through January 25, 2018 at 5:00PM. The Foundation’s Board of Directors will make the ﬁnal grant selections at its annual spring meeting, and applicants will be notiﬁ ed of their funding status via email in May 2018.