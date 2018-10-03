Tournament of Roses 2019 Royal Court Selected

On Monday the Tournament of Roses® announced the seven members of the 2019 Royal Court. Applicants from 24 Pasadena area schools participated in the interview process. Volunteer members of the Tournament of Roses’ Queen and Court Committee made its selections based on a number of criteria including public speaking ability, academic achievement, youth leadership, and community and school involvement.

The Royal Court will attend nearly 100 community and media functions, serving as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the Pasadena community, and the greater Los Angeles area. The grand ﬁnale for the 2019 Royal Court will be riding on a ﬂ oat in the 130th Rose Parade® presented by Honda and attending the 105th Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual, both on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.