Topics from National Politics to Arts and Culture will be Explored During Fall Term of the Masters Series at Pasadena Senior Center

The fall term of the popular Masters Series at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., is scheduled Tuesdays, Sept. 26 to Nov. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Masters Series, which embraces and promotes lifelong learning, is open to members of the Pasadena Senior Center. Non-members can try the series by attending their ﬁrst lecture free of charge.

For anyone dazed and confused by congressional hearings, presidential tweets, 24-hour news cycles and the term “fake news” will ﬁnd intelligent conversation and clarity during The Masters Series, as will people curious about space exploration, revisionist history in the theater world, and everyone’s favorite sweet treat, chocolate.

Individual talks are $15 each, or register for the full eight-week term for $105.

Sept. 26: Fake News – George Lewis, NBC News correspondent

Oct. 3: Making Sense of the Trump Presidency – Michael Genovese, professor of political science and president of Loyola Marymount University’s Global Policy Institute

Oct. 10: The Play’s the Thing – Beverly Olevin, director, playwright and award-winning novelist

Oct. 17: The History of Chocolate – Lee Scott Theisen, expert on Latin American food history and culture

Oct. 24: [Topic to be Announced] — Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of Boalt School of Law, UC Berkeley

Oct. 31: Juno Mission to Jupiter – Glenn Orton, senior research scientist and member of the Juno Mission to Jupiter team, Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Nov. 7: [Topic to be Announced] – Caroline Heldman, associate professor of politics, Occidental College, and Larry Caldwell, professor emeritus of political science and politics, Occidental College

Nov. 14: The State of U.S. Intelligence Agencies – Roger George, assistant professor of diplomacy and world affairs, Occidental College

To register or for more information, visit www. pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call 626-795-4331.

Founded in 1960, thePasadena Senior Center is an independent, nonproﬁt agency that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and older in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.