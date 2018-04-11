Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc., Annual Luncheon

The Altadena Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. (TLOD), will hold their eighteenth annual Status of Women Recognition Luncheon on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at the Brookside Golf Club Mediterranean Room, in Pasadena. This year they will recognize and honor four distinguished women in law enforcement in the Altadena/Pasadena area and Los Angeles – namely, Commander Cheryl Moody, Pasadena Police Department, Captain Vicki Stuckey, Altadena Sheriff’s Station, Lieutenant Yolanda Clay, Altadena’s Sheriff’s Station and Detective Tracey Benjamin, Los Angeles Police Department. Collectively these women contribute outstanding service to their communities.

TLOD is an international, service-oriented, non-profit organization, having as its primary mission the mentoring and developing of teens and parenting the teen organization (Top Teens of America), enhancing the lives of senior citizens, beautifying the community, recognizing the status of women, and engaging in community partnerships with local and national organizations in a collaborative effort to carry out their programs and projects.

For reservations to the affair, or for more information about the organization, please contact Ollie Morris at 626 794 4550 or Reva Waldron Turner at 909 612 5731. You may also visit the our website at TLODInc.org.