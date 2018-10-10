Top Entertainers Celebrate the Living Legends Foundation’s 2018 Honorees with Record-Setting Year at its Annual Awards Gala

On Friday, October 5, top entertainers came out to celebrate The Living Legends Foundation’s 2018 honorees at its 22nd Award Show and Dinner at Taglyan Cultural Complex in Hollywood, CA.

“This year’s awards ceremony was one of the best – if not the best – in the foundation’s 27-year history,” says David. C. Linton, Chairman of the Living Legends Foundation. “The attendance surpassed previous years and included people not only from radio and records but all areas of entertainment. It is a testament to the achievements of the honorees as well as the great work by the organization. I would like to thank all of our sponsors, board members, volunteers, and everyone who came out to make this event a record-setting year.”

Eddie Levert, Yo-Yo, Kenny Lattimore, and Lenny Williams were among the guests to pay tribute to this year’s distinguished honorees. Hosted by radio personality DeDe McGuire of the syndicated radio show “DeDe in the Morning,” the awards show honored Michael Mauldin, CEO of Mauldin Brand, Inc., with the Lifetime Achievement Award; Hurricane Dave Smith, Vice President of Programming and Operations of Radio One Atlanta, was presented with the Jerry Boulding Radio Executive Award; Cynthia Johnson, CEO of Aloro Marketing, received the Music Label Executive Award; Eddie Sims and Belinda Wilson, Partners of Moonridge Entertainment International, were recipients of the Entrepreneur Award; Denise Brown Henderson, Esq., Principal, was presented with the first-ever Mike Bernardo Executive Award, which is given to an outstanding female executive for demonstrating excellence in music and entertainment; Pat Shields, Partner of Black Dot LLC, was the recipient of the A.D. Washington Chairman’s Award; and Bruce W. Talamon, photographer and author, who recently released his critically acclaimed book “Bruce W. Talamon Soul, R&B and Funk Photographs 1972 – 1982,” was presented with a special Living Legends honor.

Sylvia Rhone, President of Epic Records, and Azim Rashid, Senior Vice President of Promotion of Roc Nation, were the Honorary Chairperson and the Event Chairperson, respectively. Kenny Lattimore, Grammy Award-nominated recording artist, performed a set of his signature hits. The LLF also presented a special live tribute to the late Aretha Franklin that included performances by Margo Thunder, recording artist and former lead singer of 9.9; Reggie Calloway, multiple award-winning recording artist and songwriter and executive of Sound Royalties; Lenny Williams, recording artist and former lead singer of Tower Of Power, Yo-Yo, recording artist; and Lattimore.

The L.A. City Council presented Certificates of Recognition to the Living Legends honorees, which was given by Dina Andrews, Sr. Field Deputy/CD 8 West. The LLF was chartered in Los Angeles in 1991. The program line-up also featured a presentation by LoLita Toney, Director of Development and Chief of Staff of the National Museum of African American Music, scheduled to open in 2019 in Nashville, TN.

The Living Legends Foundation’s 2018 sponsors included Platinum Sponsors Hitco Music, Sound Royalties and Warner Chappell Music;

Gold Sponsor Epic Records; Entertainment Sponsor The Estate of Michael Jackson; Silver Sponsors All Access Music Group, City National Bank, Empire Distribution Group, and Money Making Conversations; Table Sponsors Anchor Promotions, Atlantic Records, Billboard Publications, BMG Music Group, Capitol Records, Cynthia Johnson, Def Jam Records, Motown Records, RCA Records, RocNation, and WU Music. Specialty Cocktails were presented by Revel Spirits. Media Partners included EURWEB.com, Moses Media, Music Industry Quarterly, Radio Facts, and The Urban Buzz. The gifting sponsors for honorees and guests included Angelo Ellerbee, Bruce W. Talamon, Dr. DeForest Soaries, Dr. Frisby Hair Products, Demo, Empire Distribution, Hollywood Fit Body, Kenny Lattimore, Logan Westbrooks/Ascent Publishing, LA Dodgers, LA Lakers, Louis Carr/DLS Men’s Conference & Soul Train Music Awards, Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival, HBO, My Black Is Beautiful, OWN, Pedi-Licious Footwear, Revel Spirits, Rhino Records, SESAC, Shea Moisture, Sheri Riley, Sound Royalties, The REAL, Tracy Robinson, Under Amour, US Bank, and Warner Bros. Home Video.

The Living Legends Foundation continues its mission to honor the best and the brightest in the ever-changing and evolving music and entertainment industries. The foundation’s core mission is to honor pioneers and professionals who have broken new ground in the areas of broadcasting, recorded music, marketing, retail, publicity, publishing, digital, creative, and philanthropy.

The Living Legends Foundation Ofﬁ cers and Board Members include Chairman David Linton, President Varnell Johnson, Vice-President Jacqueline Rhinehart, Recording Secretary Pat Shields, founder and Treasurer C.C. Evans, and General Counsel Kendall Minter, Esq. Board Members include Vinny Brown, Sheila Eldridge, Marcus Grant, Tony Gray, Ken Johnson, Barbara Lewis, Miller London, Sidney Miller, Kathi Moore, Jon Platt, Gwendolyn Quinn, Sam Weaver, and Colleen Wilson.

The Living Legends Foundation Advisory Board includes a list of distinguished entertainment executives, including founder Ray Harris, Monica Alexander, Vivian Scott Chew, Don Cody, George Daniels, Brad Davidson, Michael Dawson, Esq., Skip Dillard, Kevin Fleming, Shannon Henderson, James Leach, Vicki Mack Lataillade, Gail Mitchell, Azim Rashid, Lionel Ridenour, Kevin Ross, A.J. Savage, T.C. Thompkins, Irene Ware, Tyrone Williams, Buzzy Willis, and Tony Winger.

For additional information on the Living Legends Foundation, please visit www. livinglegendsfoundation.com.