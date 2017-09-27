Three Hillsides Youth Receive $5,000 College Scholarships

Three Hillsides youth have each received a $5,000 college scholarships from The Earl and Anna Broady Foundation.

The scholarship winners are Norma Lathan, a biology student at Citrus College; Capriana Ward, an addiction studies/psychology major at Glendale Community College; and Isle Macias, who is studying to be a ﬁre paramedic at Victor Valley College. The ﬁ rst two students live in Hillsides Youth Moving On transitional housing program for youth transitioning from foster care to adulthood. The third participates in the foster care and adoption program of Bienvenidos, Hillsides’ afﬁliate.

The trustees of the Foundation, Bettye Woodard and Patricia Matthews, met with the three winners at the Hillsides Youth Moving On Peer Resource Center, a drop-in center for youth ages 16 – 25. The winners each received a certiﬁcate and had a chance to thank the Foundation representatives in person.

Lathan, who plans on transferring to the University of California, Los Angeles and to eventually become a child psychologist, said the scholarship was a livesaver. “I had been praying and praying about how to ease the ﬁnancial burden of school when I learned about the Foundation,” she said. “I am so grateful to be a recipient.”

The Earl and Anna Broady Foundation provides ﬁnancial assistance to minority students who have demonstrated a financial need and who are pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree. Earl Broady was a Superior Court judge who died in 1992. When his wife Anna died in 2016, their trust established The Earl and Anna Broady Foundation. The three Hillsides students are the ﬁrst students to whom the Foundation has awarded scholarships.

