The Womans Civic League of Pasadena held our annual Holiday Boutique and Luncheon at the Womans City Club on December 4th, 2017

‘Twas the season’, and jolly Boutique shoppers checked lots of items off their gift lists and, along the way, bought themselves a gift or two at our annual Holiday Boutique.

Many thanks to Rita Elshout, Woman’s Civic League Ways and Means Chair and her committee who coordinated this important annual event. All that hard work is rewarded by the funds raised from this boutique providing grants to non-proﬁ t organizations serving women and children in the Pasadena area who so appreciate our help. Each of our members did their part to make the Boutique again this year a ﬁnancial success.

Woman’s Civic League members and guests enjoyed a fabulous variety of items for sale, made by Woman’s Civic League members and outside vendors, including an Opportunity Drawing and Silent Auction. Beautiful decorations created just the right atmosphere for a three course luncheon created by the Woman’s City Club chef. Delicious!

Each member did their part to make the Boutique a ﬁnancial success. And success of this event has always been extremely import as it is the source of most of the money the League gives out in our spring grants.

The Womans Civic League’s own First Vice President Margaret Hunter played Holiday favorites on the piano, entertaining members and guests before the luncheon. After lunch The Blair High School Choral Group under direction of Amanda Engstrom sang songs celebrating the Christmas and Hanukkah season. It’s always a delight to have the young people come and entertain us. Encouraging to know there is still music in our schools.

