THE TRUMP BENEFIT

“It’s an ill wind that does nobody any good.” That’s an old saying that has an apparent unknown origin, however, as I watched the returns from the recent election, it came to my mind that as bad as Donald Trump was as President, he served a beneﬁcial purpose.

In my opinion he is the example of the worst president a man can be. He is a narcessistic self loving, self righteous, racist, self beneﬁting, egotistical and nearly deranged. The beneﬁt of a man like that was self evident when we watched and saw the number of women running to be in public ofﬁce.

There were gay people: a transgender person running for Governor of Vermont, a Black man running for Governor of Florida, and a Black woman running for Governor of Georgia. At this writing, all the votes are not in, as it is early in the day, but the tide has changed. The more insulting Trump became to people who don’t look like him, the more diverse people came out against him. They’re on voting ballots all over the country, running to say they can do what Donald Trump does and do it better.

Donald Trump insulted the Black woman and said she was not qualiﬁed, then somebody pointed out that she went to Yale, the same law school as Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Britt Kavanaugh. The young Black man running for Governor of Florida has been a city councilman since he was twenty three. I watched as he nurtured his two children when he went to vote. Trump, those kids thank you for making it clear that even an idiot can be President, so watch out thirty years from now. One of those kids can be President.

Trump wanted to build a wall to keep people out and so a Native American woman came out to run for Governor. Also, a Korean woman and a Muslim woman are running for Governor. A woman wearing a Hijab hair cover is running for Congress. Young people are running to keep the gun deaths down. Trump wanted to keep transgenders out of the military, and so, now we have a transgender person running.

The Comedian Chris Rock says everything and everyone you don’t like will show up in your family. Those who don’t want interracial marriage see it in their family and all over the world.

Afﬁrmative action called on Americans to hire the best qualiﬁed person and so the best qualiﬁed didn’t always look like the Proverbial Ozzie and Harriet. Some of them looked like Tupac, Ice T, and Snopp Dogg. The television advertisements now look like they were made in Africa, China or Mexico. After all isn’t that what America is all about? Equality?

Our Constitution says,

“All men are created equal and endowed by their creator with life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Trump seems to think that that meant all White men. Maybe it did, but what was meant for evil, God meant for good. Watch what you wish for, Mr. President. It might come and bite you.

We prayed for equality in this country and now we elect a bigot who thinks the world belongs to only him. It does Not! I say, “Thank You Mr. Trump”, because your failure has demonstrated to all of us that the words are true. All men are created equal. You were so mad at there being a Black man sitting in the seat of power with Barack Obama that you were going to show us. Well think about this, Black men and women have been ruling countries for generations before you were ever thought of. We can run this country better than you can, without the hate and selﬁshness of the Trump theory. Those who don’t want to see a diversity in power, heaven forbid. We already saw a Black President of the United States. Now the rest is history, thanks to Donald Trump.