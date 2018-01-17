The Power of Nonprofit Volunteer Leadership

Part two of a three part series

Sometimes volunteers within a nonproﬁt don’t measure up. That’s not unusual. It’s part of life. For all of us, there are times when we don’t hit the mark. And most know what it’s like when others don’t meet our expectations. With this column we share why it is important to be clear about next steps when making commitments. Our goal is to help increase your impact as a volunteer or board member, and help ensure you have the resources, follow up and accountability measures you need.

Through our work we have observed that fundraising volunteers and board members are well intentioned when taking on a responsibility, yet there isn’t always a process in place for them to follow through. Consider this example: you volunteer to assist with cultivating potential donors for a nonproﬁt. You are excited and ready to go. But, what do you need to actually cultivate donors? What happens after you volunteer? Do you call a staff person for guidance? Does someone call you? Do you go out there and “do your thing?”

Good intentions are the starting point: it is the follow-up and next steps that determine whether volunteers have what they need to fulﬁll their commitment.

In our experience most volunteers need information such as the organization’s priorities and recent accomplishments. Some want a few stories they can tell when talking with potential donors. Others may want to know the annual operating budget, speciﬁc program budgets, and the names of current major funders. They may want to bring people to visit the organization’s ofﬁ ces or sites and have a staff member to meet with their guest(s). All of these will require “work” on the part of staff.

As a volunteer you need to ask “who do I follow up with?” As an executive director or development staff person you need to share with volunteers – in the moment that they volunteer – “What would be a good time for a staff person to connect with you and make sure you have everything you need?”

Here’s the secret: it takes an investment of staff time and resources for volunteers to make a meaningful impact. Your nonproﬁt needs to allocate staff to work with volunteers. Providing support “on an as needed basis” is a recipe for failure. People and processes are needed.

In part three we discuss the role of the volunteer manager and how to ﬁnd the right person for this position.

Copyright 2017 – Mel and Pearl Shaw

[Mel and Pearl Shaw are authors of four books on fundraising available on Amazon.com. For help growing your fundraising visit www.saadandshaw.com or call (901) 522-8727.]