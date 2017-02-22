Black News

Donald Trump has done nothing but show us his butt, throughout Black History Month! During the entire month of February, while we celebrated Black History, Trump has spent the entire month exposing himself for all to clearly see how he is playing himself out in America and on the world stage. Trump is following the pattern of previous Presidents, after the Reconstruction periods. He is working hard to undo the work of our ﬁrst Black president, Barack Obama. Anti-Trump demonstrations by Americans since Trump was elected President on November 20, 2016 have made it clear that he is not the President for all Americans. On President’s Day, February 20, 2017, thousands of Americans marched and held rallies and signs saying, “Not My President’s Day.”

Trump’s cabinet appointments and policies have made it clear that he doesn’t want to be the President for all Americans, apparently, in favor of the White Americans who have not been able to succeed in America. He is following the Obama Presidency which was carried out with dignity, a show of pride, and integrity lacking any scandal, with an intellectual prowess that apparently embarrassed Donald Trump who did all he could to drag Obama down. His failure was on display when his wife copied Michelle Obama’s speech, as her introduction to the world.

Each day, there is a new scandal by this man who many openly wonder if he is on drugs or just mentally ill. His display of hate just reminds us of how God Blessed America with Barack Obama as a role model for all Presidents to come.

Trump is best identified by the American people as a psychopathic liar, and marchers who proudly display signs that say, “Muslims against Trump”, “Mexicans against Trump”, “Women against Trump”, “Gays against Trump”, and “Teachers against Trump”. These citizens are asking him to not take away our health care. Don’t take away our voting rights. Don’t take away our public schools. Don’t take our Medicare. Don’t build a wall to take away our freedom to travel. America built a wall before and called it a concentration camp. The question I ask Trump, “Is taking away our rights and privileges as Americans the only way you can stay ahead of the rest of us?

Last but not least, there are Blacks against Trump. We need jobs. We want the unfettered right to vote. We want our right to education, housing, justice and equality. White Leaders have at times taken away the rights to land for Native Americans and taken away rights to land, family and property from American Japanese people. Whites have and attempted to take away dignity of Blacks in America, but to paraphrase Maya Angelou, still we rise. We rise and we continue to write our own history, telling the truth and telling our own stories.

Donald Trump must realize that he is the President of America, apparently gained with the help of America’s enemy. He is not our king.

This is a message that should be passed in letter on to your Congress member and Senator.