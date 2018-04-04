The Computer Effect on the World

A few years ago another Lawyer and I were consulting about a case and we came upon an idea or legal point that we could use. The other Lawyer said she would type it up. She pulled out her cell phone and did something on it. I was perplexed and asked her what she was doing. She said she was sending the facts to her computer.

The world has made seismic changes in our lives based on the computer. Within forty years we have gone from a buggy whip wagon and horse economy to a computerized economy. As I sit here and type out this column, I am still amazed at the computer effect on our world.

You can start your car sitting in a chair in your house, thanks to a computer. You can even drive your car and not even be in the car. You can have your shopping done, not leave the house, and have it delivered to your door by a drone, because of a computer.

Does the computer equalize us? You can watch a Black man being beaten or shot in the back with the computer on your cell phone you carry in your pocket. You can get a date, watch forbidden material, gain historical information, and see how other businesses operate. There is little you can’t do with your computer.

People with disabilities are now able to get prosthetics (substitutes) to handle their disabilities. Prosthetic limbs, legs, arms, ﬁngers, and almost everything external and some internal can be created with a computer. Thanks to computers, heart monitors and diabetic tools provide insulin where the body has stopped producing it. To this end, computers are a great equalizer.

Every house has a computer and nearly everyone has a computer. It has become necessary to the educational process for our children. I am thankful for STEAM programs (Science, Technology , Engineering , Arts, Math) because they keep our youth in the game.

Our young people use computers for their music creation and listening. Even the criminals are having a ball from Nigeria to America and Europe, they are using computers to steal our money with our apparent approval. Note NEVER give out your Social Security Number or Driver’s License over the telephone or in writing to strangers.

When I started my business career, we had typewriters. Then we went to a Selectric which sped things up. We also had a FAX machine which could send copies of documents across the world in minutes. Wow! Now we send items in seconds through e-mail. What’s next?

School ﬁghts, police abuse, violence, and excessive force are all captured on cell phones to the point that police at the scene of a crime want to gather all cell-phones and take them away. As a note they really don’t have the right to take your phone, if you are not involved in the activity the Police are investigating. Innocent e-mails sometimes can be used to corroborate a legal point. Lawyers have packed away their books and can rely on the computer for their legal research. The Dentist can look through your teeth on a computer screen, Doctors can see your history on a computer and do surgery with a robot.

Beware the computer giveth and the computer taketh away. For every job the computer makes easier, it takes one away.

Computer Robots are taking jobs. Look and see how many cashiers are left at our local stores.