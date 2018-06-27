The American People Need Answers

Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, issued the following statement after President Trump continued to signal a retreat from his family separation policies:

“As the president bragged about the number of attendees at his rally yesterday, the American people are only concerned about one number: the number of children his administration has separated from their families. His cruel and inhumane policy sparked a national outcry that united people in America of all political afﬁliations in opposition. Despite the president’s impromptu pronouncements today, the American people still have few details about how he will reunite the thousands of traumatized children with their parents and what his plan is for detaining families.

“Congress must demand speciﬁc answers to these important questions – and moving forward, what alternatives to the mass jailing of immigrant families he plans to put in place.”