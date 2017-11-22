Thanksgiving Blessings

It’s Thanksgiving time again, and I am looking to write something inspirational and remind our readers of something to be thankful for. As my wife and I celebrate 57 years together, I choose to repeat a past article with a few changes. I will add that I am thankful that we survived a year of Donald Trump’s dreadful reign after eight years of Barack Obama.

This year we were blessed with a great granddaughter. Azana is a joyful and happy little girl with the world in her future. Of course to us she is the prettiest and smartest thing in the world.

I am reminded of something I have written before that seems ﬁtting, as we strive to survive Trump. Someone dropped by my ofﬁce and reminded me of what I learned as a child from my father and have written about a bunch of times. Daddy used to say to be prepared because there is always someone lurking around that doesn’t sleep at night trying to ﬁnd ways to keep us down. I say “Beware.” Donald Trump has been assigned that job for this season in our lives. He is acting it out by trying to undo all the good that Barack Obama did in his years in the White House. It not working. I refuse to give my Black back.

The Holiday tradition in most families is generally followed year after year with little variation. In the Hopkins family we have traveled to our home town, Bakersﬁeld, where we all gather to remember our parents in the home that they provided for us as children. It’s the home where we learned that Jesus is the reason for the season and the reason and provider for the many blessings we enjoy as individuals and as a family.

As the Hopkins family children also learned that without a belief in God, Jesus and Christianity, we were lost. We thank God for his many Blessings over the years including the example that our parents set out for us to follow. Our parents were together for more than 51 years before Daddy passed due to a number of lingering health problems. Mama and Daddy brought us from Oklahoma where we avoided poverty because of the family business

that we worked hard to maintain.

My parents taught us that drugs, alcohol, and no Christ in our lives were the direct link to Hell here on earth, and after. Also, drugs and alcohol are a direct line to prison, and from there to an early death.

Daddy and millions of Black men went to ﬁght in World War II. He did his part to help this country by helping to ﬁght the Japanese and Germans who had done nothing to us as Black Folks. America sent the Japanese to concentration camps for being Japanese. In Law School I studied and discovered that there was no reason to take their land and their businesses, they just wanted to keep these American citizens under control. Our Black American ancestors fought bigotry and racism here in America to get to ﬁght and kill people.

This holiday season my wife and I will sit with family and again share the story of our blessings. I remind her that she was the greatest gift God has given me. The three sons, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild are just add-ons.

I am still recuperating from double hip replacement surgery, but I am reminded of the Gospel song, “I Won’t Complain.”

I have been blessed with my business, my home, my three sons, four grandsons, three granddaughters and great granddaughter who are great examples for the future. The next chapter is up to their generation. My wife and I have done our share.