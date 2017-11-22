Thanksgiving 2017 Holiday Closures, Reminders

PASADENA, Calif.—Pasadena residents and businesses are reminded that City Hall and most City services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Speciﬁc closures, exceptions and reminders are noted below.

Pasadena Fire and Police departments will continue to be staffed for all patrol, jail, ﬁ re, paramedic and other emergency services. Always call 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies. For non-emergencies, call (626) 744-4241. Remember, “If You See Something, Say Something.”

Pasadena residents and businesses with power emergencies should call Pasadena’s Water and Power (PWP) Department at (626) 744-4673 and for water-related emergencies call (626) 744-4138. PWP’s Customer Service Call Center will be closed both days, but customers can access their accounts and make payments by phone at (626) 744-4005 or online at www.PWPweb. com. The Municipal Services Payment Center at City Hall will be closed both days.

The Citizen Service Center, www.cityofpasadena.net/Citizen-Service-Center will be closed Thanksgiving Day, but will be open to take your calls at (626) 744-7311 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25.

Regular refuse and recycling collection for Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) will occur on Friday, Nov. 24, and Friday’s collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 25. No pickups for bulky items will be scheduled on Thanksgiving Day, but will resume Friday.

Pasadena Transit and Dial-A-Ride transportation programs will not operate on Thursday, Nov. 23, but will resume regular service on Friday, Nov. 24. All parking meters are free and parking time limits will not be enforced on Thanksgiving Day, but shoppers are advised that all regular meter enforcement will resume on Friday, Nov. 24. Violations for overnight parking restrictions, red curb parking and blocking ﬁ re hydrants will continue to be issued both days.

All Pasadena Public Library sites will close at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 22, and will be closed the following two days. The City’s Permit Center and Payment Centers also will be closed both days.

All Recreation and Community Centers operated by the City’s Human Services and Recreation Department will be closed on both days, but all parks will be open for picnics, fun and play. No site reservations are accepted for the holiday.

The City wishes everyone a safe, enjoyable Thanksgiving Day. Remember to celebrate responsibly and always designate a driver!

