Tenth Annual Women of Achievement Breakfast Celebrating Women in Education

Over the past ten years The Journal has contributed to the community in a number of ways through events that highlight and honor individuals in our community. The events are designed to educate and inspire others, to provide role models for our youth and encourage them to keep up the good work. The roll call for our Women of Achievement have included Women in Medicine, Women in Ministry, Women in Business, Women Pioneers, Women with a Heart for Girls, Women Church workers, First Ladies, Presidents of Sororities and other service organizations.

This year we honor the Women in Education – those who train and educate our children and young adults. On April 14th, we will celebrate the following women: Gloria Clay, Dr. Francis Caple, Merian Stewart, Naima Olugbala, Tonita Fernandez, Tonya Davis, Pamela Hughes, and Donnetha Wallace. In this class of women, there is a USC Department head, two School Principals, a Special Education Specialist and Administrator, School Co-Founder and Administrator, and a Culinary Educator. Through trials and health challenges, they continue to educate. We are excited to unveil these women as they join our roster of Women of Achievement for 2018. In addition to serving as Mothers, wives, helpmates, and family administrators, these Women serve professionally as Educators. We will feature their stories of overcoming challenges and obstacles to teach and educate that will inspire you.

Educators keep the culture, the skills and their subject matter fresh and moving from one generation to another. We must take the time to recognize them, thank them and show them gratitude for what they do. Too often the ones that do the most for us are the ones who are ﬁrst forgotten. Their reward is not the pay they get but the recognition by those they serve and who reap the beneﬁts of their labor. Educators are our true role models and leaders.

This year we honor a trainer of Social Workers who believes that we need to look at the whole person and help people through hard times, rather than trying to trap them in a moment of weakness. Another honoree is a culinary artist, who didn’t know her name before going to school, now designs culinary curriculums for schools. She learned and shares that there is more to food than just staying full.

One of our honorees designed a program that recognizes needs with severe emotional, mental and health issues. Another honoree was born with a hole in her heart, which was repaired surgically when she was ﬁve years old. Now she has a heart full of love for training others. Our school administrator honoree worked with students come from all races including Korean, Hispanic, Black, Caucasian and so-called Skid Row children. When she interviewed for the job the employer apologized and said he was sorry she was going to have large numbers of Blacks in her School. Her response was essentially, why is that a problem?

One school administrator transformed one of Pasadena’s Largest schools from a regular school into a magnet school and oversaw the ushering of the STEM (Science Technical, Engineering, Math) and project based learning programs for the Pasadena Uniﬁ ed School District. Another honoree says she would have been a WNBA star had she not started teaching. She averaged 40 points a game in college basketball.

Watch for Our Honorees’ complete bios in an upcoming issue in The Journal. We invite you to come out to thank, honor and celebrate these giants of education. They have given so much for the lifting of people looking for a better life. Tickets are currently on sale at the Journal ofﬁce. Call: (626) 798-3972, or e-mail: journal@ pasadenajournal.com. Bring a young person to be inspired about their possibilities for the future.