Teen-Aged Father Arrested for the Murder of Juvenile Son

On Sunday, February 4th, 2018, at approximately 8:30AM, Pasadena Police ofﬁcers responded to the 1600 block of Kenneth Way regarding a baby, just under 2 years of age, not breathing. Upon arrival, Pasadena Fire Paramedics were already on scene and had pronounced Brandon Blackburn deceased.

Officers immediately contained the area, and started preliminary interviews of those present at the scene. Pasadena detectives were called and commenced their investigation of this tragic incident. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s ofﬁce responded to the scene and took custody of the decedent. The investigation revealed the toddler was free of medical issues. The autopsy results conﬁrmed the cause of Blackburn’s death was due to blunt force trauma to his abdomen area.

From the onset of the investigation, Pasadena Police detectives worked tirelessly; were methodical and strategic in their investigative efforts, seeking justice and closure to the tragic death of victim Brandon Blackburn. Over the next few months new information was discovered from the investigative efforts.

On July 10th, 2018, Pasadena Police detectives conducted follow up interviews with the victim’s 16 year old father, who ultimately confessed to striking victim Blackburn with his ﬁ st several times. The suspect was consequently arrested and is currently being held at Eastlake Central Juvenile Detention Center.

On Thursday, July 12th, 2018, the case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s ofﬁce for review. The following charges were ﬁled; one count of homicide (CA Penal Code 187(a)), and one count of assault resulting in death of child under eight years of age (CA Penal Code 273ab). The suspect is held without bail.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Pasadena Police at (626)744-4241, or you may report information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), using your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips”.