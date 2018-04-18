TATIANA TATE

A talented teen trumpeter, Tatiana, recently participated in a Black History Celebration for Chocolate Story Time (CST) held at the La Pintoresca Library in Pasadena. The children (guests) present were excited when Miss Tate allowed some of them to blow the trumpet.

Her rendition of the Gospel number, “Praise Is What I Do” wowed the packed house. Miss Tate and her 4-piece all-female jazz band has been invited to perform in Washington, D.C. at the Women In Jazz Festival. The festival will feature the top winning all-female youth jazz bands in the U.S.Tatiana resides in Long Beach, CA with her parents, Tony & Joy Elizabeth Tate