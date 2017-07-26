TAR BEACH by Faith Ringgold

TAR BEACH



“Ringgold recounts the dream adventure of eight-year-old Cassie Louise Lightfoot, who flies above her apartment building rooftop, the ‘tar beach’ of the title, looking down on 1939 Harlem.

Part autobiographical, part fictional, this allegorical tale sparkles with symbolic and historical

references central to African-American culture. The spectacular artwork resonates with color and texture.

Children will delight in the universal dream of mastering one’s world by flying over it. A practical and stunningly beautiful book.”– (starred) Horn Book.

Faith Ringgold

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

“My ideas come from reflecting on my life and the lives of people I have known and have been in some wayinspired by.”—Faith Ringgold

Faith Ringgold is best known for her painted story quilts—art that combines painting, quilted fabric and storytelling. Her first book, Tar Beach, was a Caldecott Honor Book and winner of the Coretta Scott King Award for Illustration, among numerous other honors. She has written and illustrated many children’s books.