Black News

Friendship and romance will ﬁ ll the Scott Pavilion at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., for the annual Sweetheart Brunch and Dance on Valentine’s Day, Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tables will be decorated beautifully and the room will be adorned with red and white ornamentations as everyone enjoys a scrumptious buffet and makes their way to the dance ﬂoor.

The Great American Swing Band will perform music that is sure to bring back memories as dancers sway cheek to cheek to some music and kick up their heels to the rhythms of other tunes. Each participant will receive a special memento of the afternoon.

Registration is only $10 for members and $12 for non-members. Pre-paid reservations are required and must be received at the Welcome Desk no later than Friday, Feb. 10. For more information visit www. pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call 626-795-4331.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is an independent, nonproﬁt organization that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and over in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.