Sunshine Festival at Craft Fair Gift Shop

Join the fun on Saturday, May 6, as Craft Fair Gift Shop begins a new spring tradition with this year’s Sunshine Festival. This ﬁrst-time celebration takes place in Craft Fair’s courtyard from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. View displays from featured exhibitors and receive crafting advice while you listen to music and enjoy tasty refreshments. Spend the day and take part in hourly drawings from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for a chance to win handmade gift items.

Craft Fair Gift Shop is unique; it is one of only a few gift shops that carry only hand-made creations. Its extensive collection includes artwork in various mediums, jewelry, ceramics, toys, quilts, knitted and crocheted items for children and adults, baby gifts, home décor, holiday decorations, and more. During this event, Craft Fair will be open, as usual, for you to shop the wide-ranging selection of gifts for Mother’s Day, Dads and Grads, and springtime weddings.

Located at 820 East California Boulevard, in Pasadena, Craft Fair is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with free parking behind the building. It is one of several philanthropic programs of the Assistance League of Pasadena and showcases handcrafted items created by individuals over 50 years of age. Each item for sale must meet required standards for quality workmanship and salability. The exhibitors set their prices and receive 70% of the sales price for each piece sold.

Assistance League of Pasadena is a chapter of Assistance League® – a national, nonproﬁt, volunteer organization. The Pasadena chapter’s philanthropic programs include Operation School Bell, Assault Survivor Kits, Bear Hugs, Very Important Performers, and Craft Fair Gift Shop; all supported through donations, grants, and its Treasure Fair Thrift Shop revenue.

For more information, please call Craft Fair at 626-795- 4991 or visit ALPCraftFair@ att.net.

To learn more about the Assistance League of Pasadena and its philanthropic programs and thrift shop, please visit http://www.pasadena. assistanceleague.org or call 626-449-2068.