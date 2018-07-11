Summer Time and Career Preparation

As young people reach the middle of summer and begin to look at the future, they need to be looking at potential careers. When

I graduated from High School, I had already decided that I wanted to go to Barber School. By the end of the following year, I had ﬁ nished Barber School and was working as a Barber. As life went on, the barbering led to other careers like practicing law. Seventeen years later I had returned to college, graduated and passed the California Bar.

It is now thirty ﬁve plus years later and my next career choice is continuing to share the knowledge and wisdom I have achieved with young people and to my grandchildren ad great grandchild. The problem for young people is that they all want to be a sports star, an actor or entertainer like Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Serena Williams, Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Denzel Washington, or Brenda Holloway. That is probably not going to happen.

I don’t say don’t try, but at least have a back-up plan. Go to school. Learn about the arts or sports, or become an Academic and train to become a teacher. Play ball, sing, dance, and perform in plays and movies on the side. This is a no-lose plan. Behind door number 1 is your number one choice. Door number 2 is your second choice. Either way it may be a temporary solution to a permanent problem.

As for your personal career guide, check your contacts and those in your personal life. In each you will ﬁnd a list of successful things that they do that you might like to do. Go for it. There are careers in the automotive ﬁeld, health care and service industry.

What is behind door number 3 is out there on the streets thinking about what could have been. You have the permanent,

“would’ a, could ’a, should ’a” statement by those pushing around a shopping cart. There is an old poem that says, “I’m sitting here wondering if a match box would hold my clothes. I ain’t got many, and I ain’t got far to go.”

Now, I know that is bad language for some, but it is known as Black dialect and is not so bad if you’re Black and at a home of your own. I suggest that you read Paul Laurence Dunbar, Langston Hughes, or Claude McKay, or you can give your Black card back. As for me, quoting one of my heroes, Jewel Diamond Taylor, “I ain’t giving my Black back.” Find her poem in her book, Sisterfriends. Order it by phone: 213-964-1736, or email Gem@aol.com.

Taylor is a local powerhouse who will inspire you as you go out looking for a career. She walked away from a career in Corporate America and became an Entrepreneur. Her books are a perfect gift for the graduate and career seeker. Another local author is my wife, Ruthie, who writes in her book, Miss Ruthie Speaks of lessons for daily guidance from her experiences as a woman, wife and mother, and from the wisdom gained through her relationship with God and other mothers, grandmothers, aunts and sisterfriends on whose shoulders she stand. She writes about common sense church life and home training, among other things, directed as a guide for women to follow. Call the Journal to get a copy.

Note: We just celebrated 56 years of marriage. I ain’t giving her back either. I ain’t henpecked. I’m just saying I just love the hen whose does the pecking.