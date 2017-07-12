Stephanie Spruill Live at The Rose in Pasadena July 30, 2017

Come celebrate and bring a friend and witness The Stephanie Spruill Experience at The Rose, July 30, 2017.

The legendary Stephanie Spruill is the founder of Spruill House Music School of Artist Development, Inc., an International Dialect coach, a Producer, Singer/Songwriter, Percussionist, Philanthropist,and the Author of “17 Points to Longevity in Show Business.” Ms. Spruill is also the recipient of a “Living Legend Award” from the city of Los Angeles as well as the winner of The Global Peace Song Award for her original song “Shine”.

Stephanie is a cast member of the NAACP Image Award-winning show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” on Oprah Winfrey’s Network.

The effervescent vocalist Stephanie Spruill’s SOLD OUT performance at the Grammy Museum showcased her newly released CD “It’s a Jazz Day”. Stephanie is/was creatively involved in many Grammy and Oscar winnings, with her discography totaling over 1,400 recordings and hundreds of Gold and Platinum albums to her credit.

She toured the world with Julio Iglesias for 5 1/2 Years and has recorded with Michael Jackson, Donna Summer, Glen Campbell, Billy Idol, Barbra Streisand, Gino Vannelli, Whitney Houston, Olivia Newton-John, Tom Petty, David Bowie, Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones, and Neil Diamond, and has performed in numerous movies and commercials.

All are welcome to The Rose on July 30th. Doors open at 6pm. Showtime 7:00pm, $25 / $45 / VIP $75. Under 18 must be accompanied by a paying adult. The best seats sell out fast! Call to reserve your table at 626.797.2429.