Statement from Reverend Al Sharpton & National Action Network on President Trump’s Executive Order to Eliminate ACA Insurance Rules

New York, NY (October 12, 2017) – President Trump’s recent executive order is nothing more than a new loophole that puts the protections for people with pre-existing conditions in jeopardy and raises premiums for those Americans who need healthcare the most – who typically are those in disadvantaged Black and Brown communities trying to make ends meet.

Furthermore, Trump’s order is light on substance and only demonstrates his obsession with unraveling Obamacare, rather than working towards a bipartisan solution. The President should be working with Congress to make the Affordable Care Act stronger, instead of using his pen to sabotage the ACA at the expense of millions of citizens.

We at the National Action Network believes that healthcare is a right, not a privilege, and stands with Americans across the country to demand the Trump administration stop playing games with our healthcare and our lives.