Statement From Rev. Al Sharpton Regarding the Passing of Longtime Friend, Joe Jackson

“Joe Jackson passed today at the age of 89 today. As the patriarch of an American family that mainstreamed Black culture and music, he never received the credit he deserved. It is because of Joe and Katherine Jackson that the Jackson 5, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson inﬂuenced the world with their voice, artistry, and unparalleled talent.”

“Joe Jackson propelled his children into international superstardom – to heights no Black artist has ever seen but never received his due. May history correct his historic legacy.”