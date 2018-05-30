Statement by Rev. Al Sharpton on the Cancellation of Roseann Barr’s Show, “Roseanne”

New York, NY (May 29, 2018) – Rev. Al Sharpton, President, National Action Network released the following statement today following ABC’s cancellation of Roseanne:

“ABC Television has done the right thing by immediately cancelling Roseanne. Whether it was Imus calling the Rutgers University women’s basketball disparaging names, a cartoonist at the NY Post making a cartoon of President Barack Obama portraying him as an ape, or a well-reﬁned public servant like Valerie Jarrett being depicted as an ape by Roseanne Barr, there is no place in media for racism. Racism should not be tolerated by media that depends on corporate advertisers that make their money selling their goods to Americans. We will be vigilant and hold those accountable that use public airwaves to spread hate.”

“ We are prepared to go to city Comptrollers to have them drop stocks in media companies that engage in bigotry and racism. We salute the rapid response of ABC but we will continue to look into the hiring and business practices of all that shape public opinion in American culture.”