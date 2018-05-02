State Funds Approved for Metro Gold Line Foothill Extension and Orange/Red Line to Gold Line Bus Connector

State funds were approved for the Metro Gold Line Foothill Extension and Orange/Red Line to Gold Line Bus Connector. Both projects are expected to beneﬁ t the foothill communities and the Greater Los Angeles Area. These projects have been approved to receive grants from the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP), which receives its funding from both the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund and Senate Bill 1.

“When we connect communities, everyone thrives,” said Assemblymember Chris Holden, Chair of the Assembly Select Committee on Regional Transportation Solutions. “Increasing public transportation options will reduce global warming pollution, promote economic development, create healthier communities, and – for those riding the new bus and rails lines – an enjoyable commute. I want to thank CalTrans for their work and assistance in continuing to move forward the goals of the region and increasing sustainable connectivity.”

The Metro Gold Line Foothill Extension would extend the Gold 12.3 miles from Azusa to Montclair. The Metro Orange/Red Line to Gold Line Bus Rapid Transit Corridor is a 17.3 mile new dedicated rapid bus route that creates a key regional connection between the San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel Valley.

Assemblymember Holden played an instrumental role in bringing the Gold Line to the San Gabriel Valley and has since championed the Gold Line Extension. This legislative session, Holden has supported grant funding requests to CalTrans from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Metro Gold Line Foothill Extension Construction Authority, and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority for both the Gold Line Bus Connectors and the Gold Line Foothill Extension.