Black News

It’s Time for the Super Bowl!

For football fans, the Super Bowl has become the new Christmas. They can barely contain themselves while waiting for the game to actually happen. There was a time, in the not-too-distant past, when this was just a football game for sports fans.

However, the NFL Marketing Gurus have transformed the game into a Major Event. It has been reported that some people have paid as much as $50,000 for seats at the 50 yard line. That is a lot of cash, when you consider that I paid ten dollars, for a seat at the First Super Bowl Game, in the Coliseum.

By the way, USC’s Mike Garrett was then playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, and if memory serves me correctly, he scored the ﬁrst touchdown in Super Bowl History. The Green Bay Packers, who were then coached by the legendary Vince Lombardi, won the game.

Lombardi was one of the greatest football coaches in the NFL. His teams always had the fewest mistakes, the least number of penalties, and the most wins. Every player on the Packers was afraid of him. He simply did not tolerate mistakes, and the Packers will always be in better physical condition, and more fundamentally sound, than any team that they faced.

This year the game should be exciting, since the Falcons and the Patriots have both outstanding quarterbacks, and each team could score lots of points. I do not know about you, but I like to watch touchdowns being scored. If it was up to me, I would abolish ﬁeld goals. If I was making the rules, you would have to score a touchdown to get any points. If I want to watch someone kick a ball, I will go to a Soccer Game.

The Falcons you have a chance to win this game. However, I am picking the Patriots to emerge with the Trophy. They have Belichick, the best Head Football Coach in the NFL, and Brady, the best Quarterback. In addition, to already being the best at everything that is good, the Patriots have been caught cheating twice. So, it is entirely possible that they did some cheating, and for which they did not get caught.

The Raiders are now having some trouble with the ﬁnancing for their new proposed Stadium in Las Vegas. However, I think that this ﬁnancial dance will be resolved, they will move there as scheduled. There is so much money to be made that everyone involved will work together to ﬁnd a way to make it.

Meanwhile, back on the home front, Luke Walton has lost some IQ points. That happens when you have win only 16 games and lose 34. The Clippers are having a very tough time, but they are hanging in there. There has never been another NBA Player with the skill set that Steph Curry has. With the addition of Kevin Durant to the Warriors, they will win the NBA Championship this year, because they are unstoppable!

Don’t look now, but USC has rediscovered Basketball. They have managed to win some games without Bennie Boatright, their star Center, who is recovering from some injuries. However, he will likely be ready, by the time that March Madness begins. So, I am warning you now, watch out for the Trojans!

[Email: Johnr@ PasadenaJournal.com]