Black News

How high is your basketball IQ?

When the Lakers hired Luke Walton, who did not really have any head coaching experience, they happily pointed out that he had an extremely high basketball IQ. Making this statement was unnecessary, and it was also an insult to Byron Scott, since it insinuated that his basketball IQ must have been lower. Now I don’t know what measurements you take to determine what your basketball IQ is. Maybe it is something like the SAT testing that you do when you want to get into college.

Anyway, with Walton leading the team, there was an expectation that they would play much better this year. They have conveniently forgotten that they insisted that Kobe Bryant would be on last year’s team, and that he was allowed to do as he pleased. That is exactly what he did. Scott was hoping just to survive, so that he could apply his coaching skills to this year’s team. IQ or not, he had coached the New Jersey Nets to two different NBA championship series against the Lakers team that had Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. The Lakers won the championships in those years, but Scott made them sweat.

This year, the Lakers have better players and more of them. They also do not have the problem of dealing with Bryant since he removed himself from the team. So now, goody-goody Walton’s high IQ would lead them to victory after victory. The Lakers record this year is 16 wins and 32 losses. In addition, they just lost a game to the lowly Dallas Mavericks who beat them by 49 points. That kind of a score will destroy your IQ and your credit rating.

If you recall, before the season started those comedians who are actually trying to run the Lakers were euphoric. They explained that although he had limited experience, he could walk on water. According to them, Byron Scott was just a basketball coach. However, Walton was more, so much more. Everyone was singing and smiling, since the good days were ﬁnally here again. So, what must they be thinking now? What should they do? Should they stick with Walton and his high IQ? Or should they ﬁnd an experienced, qualiﬁed coach like Byron Scott?

Looking back, it seemed so easy when Jerry Buss and Jerry West were running the team. They had winning teams every year, and in many of those years they won NBA Championships. It looked so easy that even Cave Men thought that they could do it. Bill Gates once said that he would not put his children in charge of Microsoft, which was the company that he founded. He said that success cannot be inherited, and that each person had to learn what it was that he could do well. Unfortunately for local fans, the people who run the Lakers did not follow his advice.

Reggie McKenzie is the general manager of the Oakland Raiders. There are 32 teams in the NFL, and McKenzie is the only African American. He was hired by the Raiders about ﬁ ve years ago, when they were at their lowest ebb. It took a lot of work, but they have become winners, and except for injury to their quarterback, they could have made the NFL playoffs. Taking note of his success, Reggie was voted “Executive of the Year”, in the NFL.

The Raiders will be moving to Las Vegas. When that happens, we will be deﬁnitively able to state whether or not, “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas”.

The Williams Sisters are playing tennis in the Australian Open. Serena is expected to win the Championship. It seems to me, that she is playing the best tennis of her career. Venus seems to have found the fountain of youth, at the ripe old age of 36. She has been battling health issues for most of her career, but she looks stronger and faster than she has in a long time. It is good to see them at their best.

