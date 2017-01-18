Black News

This Weekend Would Have Encouraged Dr. King!

When many people talk about Dr. King, they usually mention the great, inspiring speeches that he made. He did do that, but he also did a lot more. He led a boycott in Alabama. He was also beaten and thrown into prison. He also knew that assassins were lurking wherever he went, just waiting for the opportunity to murder him. So, while the speeches were superb, it was his activities that got the Civil Rights ball rolling.

When he was alive, not a single team in the NFL had an African-American general manager, head coach, or quarterback. The good people who ran the NFL gently explained to us that they could not ﬁnd any qualified candidates for these positions. They explained that they felt very badly that they could not ﬁnd any African Americans who could ﬁll these positions.

On Sunday, rookie quarterback Dak Prescott went toe to toe with Aaron Rogers of the Green Bay Packers. Dak’s Dallas Cowboys wound up on the short end of a 34-31 score. There were 48 million people watching this game, and Dak was brilliant. There was a general feeling and belief that he will play for many more playoff and championship games before his career is over.

He is one of the many reasons that Doctor King marched and ultimately gave his life. This is something that all of us need to remember because the circumstances indicate that we have a lot of work to do. We’re going to have to fight with everything that we have in order to keep the few freedoms that we have obtained.

The Charges have announced that they are moving their franchise from San Diego to Inglewood. Most of the local fans are not that interested in this team. However, I think that the move is great for the Los Angeles area in general, and Inglewood in particular.

Currently, in my opinion they do not have a good team, and they have very poor management. However, like the Clippers, they will get better on their own, or they will be bought by someone who knows how to make the team successful.

There are so many things to do in Southern California, so local fans will ignore any team that loses consistently.

They have made what may turn out to be a very good move for them. They hired Anthony Lynn to be their new head coach. He is highly regarded within the profession, and he was most recently with the Buffalo Bills. It is worth noting that he is an African American. Welcome to Los Angeles!

Please note that there is a desperate need for diversity in the sideline reporter profession. The majority of the athletes are African-American, and there are many other ethnicities represented on the ﬁeld of play. However, that kind of diversity is not yet been achieved with sideline reporters.

It seems to me that it is a job that pays well, and that the main requirement is good communication skills. So, my advice to the ladies for looking for career opportunities, is to contact ESPN and the networks to let them know that you are available. We also be a good idea if the athletes took an interest in the diversity of the sideline reporters. They just need to remember that there was a time when the professional teams could not ﬁnd them, either.

