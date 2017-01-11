Black News

Clash of the Titans!

The Championship Game between Alabama and Clemson was the one that the whole world was waiting to see. To the real sports fan, this was another Christmas. While it was difﬁcult to believe that either team could win, I was equally difﬁcult to believe that either of them could lose. Yet, when you have a contest, there can be only one winner. So, with that in mind, the game began The contest was between Alabama, this year’s Champion, and Clemson, the runner-up this year, as well as the runner-up last year. Alabama reigned supreme, but Clemson was not a shrinking violet. So, it was High Noon, in Tampa.

Historians and sports fans will note that the starting quarterbacks on both teams were both African-American. While this position in football demands tremendous physical skills, it can only be successfully played by the most cerebral athletes. For that reason, until about 30 years ago, there were published opinions by those who were supposed to be authorities that African-Americans would never be smart enough, and would never have the leadership abilities to be a football quarterback. Many of those who expressed those opinions believed them when they were saying them, and their opinions were shared by majority of the citizens of this country.

African-Americans could be on the teams, and they were welcomed as running backs, wide receivers, and as other defensive and offensive positions. However, they could never be successful as quarterbacks, at either the collegiate or professional levels. Everyone knew that they simply were not smart enough.

Then, with the whole world watching , Alabama was being led by Quarterback Jalen Hurts, and Clemson being led by Quarterback Deshaun Watson. Has any other 18-year-old freshman had as much responsibility as Hurts did. The game was fast-paced, and it was brutal. While it was a clean game, it was also a painful one. Both were the victims of ferocious tackles. However, each of them retained their poise, and they got up to continue to lead their teams. It was both unbelievable and unforgettable.

When this epic battle was ﬁnally over, Clemson had defeated Alabama 35-31. Both quarterbacks gave great accounts of themselves. Each of them played this contest with every ﬁber of their being. They earned the admiration of sports fans and others all over the world.

