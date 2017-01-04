Black News

USC 52, PSU 49 Trojans Win Greatest Rose Bowl Game Of All Time!

This was the game that the world was waiting to see. Two teams, which had fallen off of their pedestals, were trying to resuscitate themselves. Were their great days in their rear view mirrors, or was there a bright future for either of them?

The answers would come on the greatest stage of college football. That is, and has to be, the Granddaddy of them all, also known as The Rose Bowl. Penn State and USC locked athletic horns a little bit after 1 PM on Monday afternoon. Both teams were absolutely committed to winning this game, but that would not be possible.

Then the battle was joined, and each side did not give any quarter. When one team scored, the other would do so in just a few moments. There was to be no quitting, or no surrendering. This would be winner take all. Then, late in the game, “Steady Sam” Darnold completed 10 out of 10 straight passes.

After a subsequent interception by Leon Mc Quay, Matt Boermeester kicked the winning ﬁeld goal. The scoring total was 101 points, which is the highest ever for a Rose Bowl Game. Even though his team did not win, Penn State Head Football Coach James Franklin had to be proud of his well coached team.

Next year, the Trojans will be in another Bowl Game. It likely will not be played in the Rose Bowl, since there are other scheduling considerations. However, the Trojans will be a force to be reckoned with, as long as “Steady Sam” is throwing the ball for them. There was a Hall of Fame Quarterback, and he was called “Slinging Sammy” Baugh. He played college football in Texas, and he later played quarterback in the NFL for the Washington Redskins for 16 years.

Therefore, it seemed to me that Mr. Darnold should have a nickname, and I am respectfully submitting this one for your consideration.

He has already earned the right to sit at the table with some of the Greatest Trojans. Fight On!

As far as local fans were concerned, Monday was a perfect day. The weather was good, the parade was outstanding, and the game was unforgettable. Lest I forget, the ﬂ oats were spectacular, and there were many of them. All in all, it was a day well worth remembering!

