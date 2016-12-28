Black News

Happy New Year!

It seems like only yesterday when we were welcoming this year in, and now it is over. Time seems to be ﬂying faster than ever. But, enough about that.

As everybody knows, the Rose Bowl game this year is between the visiting Penn State Nittany Lions and the local USC Trojans. It should be an exciting game between two well coached teams. Both have rebounded from NCAA sanctions and they are looking forward to brighter futures.

Head Coach James Franklin has solidiﬁ ed his position at Penn State. His career was on shaky ground there for a while, but now it seems that he can stay there as long as he wants to do so. He won the hearts and souls of the local fans when his team upset mighty Ohio State. It was an unbelievable victory!

Meanwhile, USC has roused itself and it has become a winning machine again. When they found first your quarterback Sam Darnold, they should have yelled, “Bingo”. He was everything that they dreamed of getting and even more. If he stays at USC for three more years, the Trojans will likely contend for the National Championship. Trojan fans have high hopes and expectations for him in the upcoming Rose Bowl game. Penn State is a worthy opponent, so it should be an exciting game.

With all of the scouting combines, computers, and analytics, how does a quarterback like Dak Prescott not get picked until the ﬁfth round of the NFL Draft. He plays the game as if he is a ten year veteran. On Monday Night Football, he led the Cowboys to another victory. They beat the Lions by a score of 42 to 21. He is so good that he makes the game look easy.

Prescott is what the Rams thought they were getting when they mortgaged their future in order to be able to draft Jared Goff. He was supposed to be the savior of the Rams franchise, but he is not. So far he has been a huge disappointment. He was the ﬁrst quarterback selected in this year’s draft, and he has been the least productive. In today’s scientific world, that kind of thing is not supposed to happen, but it did. Someone should have some explaining to do.

Please look for USC and Olympic Track and Field Champion Allyson Felix. She will be one of the three Rose Bowl Champions. I do not know if USC Athletic Director Lynn Swann will make a public appearance, but I hope that he does.

You would expect that both UCLA and USC would have better basketball records than tiny Gonzaga, which is located in Nowhere, USA. If you do expect that, then you are wrong, because inexplicably, their teams are better. How, or why, this happens is a problem that will be left for the great minds of our time.

For the ﬁrst time in many years, USC does have an exciting and interesting basketball team. However, they are still playing most of their games in the nearly empty Galen Center. They will sellout for the UCLA game, and maybe that will be the start of something big.

I have said this before, but I will repeat it. I think that the Rams should hire Stanford’s David Shaw to be the new head coach. However, I strongly suspect that they’re going to hire Jon Gruden. Shaw is brilliant, emotionally stable, and he has great leadership abilities. Gruden is also brilliant, but he is the most talkative person that I have ever met. If he does get back into coaching again, and I think he will, then expect him to not last more than two years. He will wear out his welcome very quickly, and you can quote me on that.

I am picking USC to win the Rose Bowl, but I cannot pick the score.

Happy New Year, again!

