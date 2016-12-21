Black News

Happy Holidays!

Coach Jeff Fisher expressed some surprise that he was ﬁ red as the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. Most of us were surprised that they didn’t ﬁre him earlier. The team was a disorganized mess. Granted, they are not loaded with all stars, but the general feeling is that they could have done better with the personnel that they have.

Stanford’s David Shaw is the fan favorite to become the next head coach of the Rams. If they get him, they will not do it cheaply, since he is currently earning $4,100,000 per year. If the Rams want him, I am guessing that he would not consider leaving for less than $6,000,000 a year with a guaranteed ﬁve year contract. He is the highest paid employee at Stanford University.

I do not know when the Rams will begin to interview new candidates. The Rooney Rule requires them to interview at least one African American for the position. I do not know who that will be, and I also do not know if they have to announce who they are interviewing.. These are interesting times for the Rams, they would be thrilled if they could play in the ﬁrst Super Bowl in the same year that their new stadium opens. It is a nice thought, but it is not likely to happen.

I am a long time fan of Doc Rivers, who is both the president and the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. These combined jobs are more than any individual can handle over an extended period of time. Doc has been ejected from two games in the last week or so. The ﬁrst time that it happened, I thought that he was just being dramatic for the beneﬁt of the team. However, when it happened again, I think that the stress is catching up to him. So, my unsolicited advice is that he should hire a head coach for the team next year.

The Clippers are a good team, but not an elite one. There is not anything that even Doc can do to when a championship with it. The Cavaliers, Warriors, or Spurs will win this season’s championship. You can take that to the bank.

The State of North Carolina recently passed some laws that would have discriminated against some citizens of the United States. The NBA, and other organizations immediately began to boycott the state. Faced with the loss of all that income, they have just announced that they are repealing those laws, effective immediately. Athletes should not be requested to ﬁght all of our battles, however they have a tremendous amount of leverage that can be used to quickly correct injustices of any kind.

In the upcoming months before the NFL season is over, I will be interviewing some of the original Rams who played in the Coliseum. I am trying to track all of them down, so if you know any of them, please have them contact Johnr@pasadenajournal.com.

Unbelievably, the Raiders won-loss record this year is 11-3. They lead the American Conference of the NFL and they have already clinched the playoffs. The driving force in their success is General Manager Reggie Mackenzie. He was hired away from the Green Bay Packers a few years ago to try to resurrect the most pitiful franchise in the NFL. It was not easy, but he ﬁnally got it done. Congratulations, Sir! That being said, I want to state that I have never been a fan of the Silver and Black, and I am happy that they are not returning to Los Angeles.

The Trojan basketball team should be embarrassed that they have weak, little Cornell University on their schedule.. This game should have been a gimme, but, Cornell gave them a hard time, before ﬁnally losing by a score of 79-67. It seems to me that USC and UCLA should always be ranked in the Top 10 of College Basketball. The Universities are located in one of the most glamorous cities in the world. In addition, the weather is really perfect, and the lifestyle is all that an athlete could hope for. So, will someone step up and ﬁx this problem?

