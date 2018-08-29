Sports Watching & Wondering

It’s Time for Football!

Local fans have a football buffet! We will get to watch USC, UCLA, the Rams and the Chargers. Since we are in Southern California, the weather will be good or it will be spectacular. At this point, the Rams and the Trojans seemed most likely to have successful seasons. However, do not count Chip Kelly and UCLA out of the running.

Making predictions at this point is difﬁcult, because the Rams are trying an absolutely new approach to the game. Most of their starters did not play in any of the pre-season games, in order to minimize the possibility of injuries. We will soon know whether or not this was a good idea.

This is not how Vince Lombardi approached the game. His starters always played in every game, and there was no concern about them being injured. His philosophy was that the more they played, the better they would be. With this approach, he won several championships. However, it may turn out that McVey’s approach is better and maybe key to the Rams winning the Super Bowl.

Football, at any level, is a dangerous sport. Knowing what I know now, I would never have played it. There is no way to avoid the injuries. However, I think that when a lot of thought is given to avoiding them, is when most of them happen. So, my unsolicited advice is to just play the game, the way that Vince Lombardi did.

I truly enjoy watching sports competition. I competed in amateur athletics, when I was a youngster, so I know just how difﬁ cult the competition can be. Whatever your sport is, when you win, you are on top of the world. Likewise, when you lose, you can feel that the world has ended. The truth of the matter is, that almost no one else cares what you do.

College football is my preferred sport, with professional football being a very close second. When I was growing up, my favorite sports were boxing and baseball. As an adult, I was fascinated by athletes like Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson. When they had bouts coming up, we fans could not think about anything else.

Football players, both collegiate and professional, are much better now than they were, just 20 years ago. However, in my opinion, it used to be more fun watching the games. The earlier games were almost all offense. So, there were more spectacular offensive plays, and the scores were higher. I like to see touchdowns, from either long runs, or from long passes.

I know that I would enjoy watching a game with a score was 55 to 45, than one with a score of 9 to 6. Additionally, while I absolutely love football, it seems to me that nearly every play is ruined by a penalty. When that happens, the play is canceled, and they have to try again. Bummer! Also, whenever there is a great play, most of the fans have to control their excitement, until they know whether or not a penalty was called.

Baseball can sometimes be very boring. However, when someone hits a home run you can immediately begin to celebrate, because it cannot be called back. Let the Games begin!