Sports Watching & Wondering

Another Thank You Note to LeBron James!

My congratulations to LeBron James for the conception and an implementation of this wonderful school for young people. This is not only a great facility, it is the important beginning of a trend to better motivate and educate our youngest people.

This public-private approach to improving education is the way to get around the lack of funding and neglect of the schools for inner city children. Every large city, and some smaller ones can use this approach to better educate our youngest people.

Since the need is so great, I urge that all of us give him all the support that we can, so that our youngsters can compete with the best of others, from all around the world.

I think that most African Americans understand that we live in a country that originally enslaved our ancestors while they could, and then subsequently worked very hard to see that we did not receive first-rate educations. Most of the public schools in the predominantly African-American neighborhoods are severely underfunded. So, even when they do their best, their students are not likely to be as well-prepared as those who live in wealthy neighborhoods.

LeBron James understood that situation, because he lived it. When he was growing up, and life was just one struggle after another, he probably did not imagine that one day he would be in a position to help others have a better life than he did.

To start this wonderful school, he has not only given his own money, he also supplied an immense amount of planning, creativity, and humanity. Because of him, the world is now a better place. Many wealthy people fully expect that most geniuses come from only wealthy, privileged families. So, from their point of view, poor people do not really matter. History books will tell them a different story.

The person, who could have already come up with a cure for cancer, may not have had the opportunity to receive the appropriate education. So, he or she, may have lived their lives as workers who did not have the opportunity to share their incredible talents. Some more enlightened countries make concerted efforts to ﬁnd and identify exceptionally talented young people. Some countries do not.

This unique educational approach by Mr. James could significantly, and quickly improve the educational opportunities for youngsters who do not come from wealthy families. Not only will young people be eager to attend these schools, but they will also be inspired as they learn about the many possibilities available to them.

We are fortunate to have a LeBron James in our lives. His many contributions will continue to make the world a better place for all of us. Now is the time for those of you who feel this way to say “Thank you, Mr. James!”.

