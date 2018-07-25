Sports Watching & Wondering

Please Keep My Secret!

I trust that my readers will not let the boss know about this. I have been in Atlanta for the last three days. The occasion was the family reunion, and as far as I am concerned, it was the best one in the history of the world.

It was held near Atlanta, in a small city named Lithonia. Family members came from Northern California, Oklahoma, and New York. In addition to greeting, meeting, and eating, we visited Ebenezer Church, and the Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial. With all of that, and the good fellowship of my family, I feel that I am a better person.

One of my granddaughters researched the family history, and she made a computer presentation. It went as far back as the 1600’s. That was impressive, but there was more to come, my nephew David is a highly respected attorney, who practices law in the state of New York. He designed the family crest, and had it printed on the shirts that he handed out. That was impressive, and it made us feel like royalty.

Please allow me to ﬁnish this part of the column with this thought. If you can have a family reunion, then please do it. By doing so, you will enrich the lives of those you love, and of those who love you. Final thought, please don’t let my boss know about this.

As I continue to reﬂect about the weekend, I am compelled to tell you that I had a serious problem with the 8 year-old son of my nephew. He is the proud owner of a LeBron James jersey that was sold by the Cleveland Cavaliers. I admired it, and I told him that I would get him one from the Los Angeles Lakers. “I do not want it,” he said. Then he added, “I would never wear it.” I tried to convince him that the new one would be just as good, or possibly even better, but he would not budge. Kids!

Later, I beat him in a game of Chess, but it was not easy. So, I am wondering if I should ever play him again. I want you to know that I feel very safe when sharing these secrets with my friends, and now I will get back to work.

As you all know, Tiger played well last week, however he ﬂamed out on Sunday. This is the best year of his come back, and he was in the hunt until the last day of the tournament. I think it was a case of mental and physical fatigue. For many of the tournaments in the past few years, he was physically unable to ﬁnish them. For, if he did, you could see the painful grimaces that he had every time he made a shot.

He will never again be what he once was, and it is highly unlikely that anyone else will have that kind of success. It appears that Tiger’s best days are in his rear-view mirror. But, when he was younger, he was the best golfer whoever picked up a club. It was impossible to leave my television, when he was on the course.

[Email: Jorrogers@aol.com]