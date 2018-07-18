Sports Watching & Wondering

The Lull before the Storm

From the point of view of a real sports fan, not much is going on right now. I did watch the World Cup, and I was happy that France won. My daughter Carol is such a Francophile that I pretend that I do not like that country, but I do.

Meanwhile, there is not much activity on the home front. The Dodgers are league leaders, but unlike other baseball teams, they are rarely on television. So, their on the field success is not generating the excitement that you would normally expect to have. There may be a worse way to run a baseball franchise, but if there is, I can’t think of it.

In order to try to do my job, and to not have the boss yell at me, I have been keenly following the NBA be a summer schedule. The games are played in Las Vegas, before small, but enthusiastic crowds. On Sunday afternoon, King James himself, attended one of the games. His visit may have been the most exciting thing to happen in Las Vegas this year. Additionally, I will say this for him, he does know how to be a King.

While he was in Las Vegas, he may have observed that Magic Johnson may have found a Prince for him. He watched as Lakers Rookie Josh Hart scored 37 points and had nine rebounds, while leading the Lakers to a 112-109 double-overtime victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Hart may be the second coming of Steph Curry. His smooth three point jump shots always seems to go right into the basket, and he seems very comfortable on the court. At 6-0, the Lakers will play for the Summer League Championship against Portland.

Finally, my congratulations to Serena Williams. She did not win her match at Wimbledon, as I had hoped that she would. She returned to the game after a maternity layoff. She won all of her matches, except the last one. Along the way, she has become one of the most popular and gracious athletes in the world. In my opinion, she has made us all very proud of her, the same thing can be said of Venus.

If she does not immediately expand her family, then look for Serena to win some more championships. She is the ultimate competitor, and she is the youngest 37-year-old tennis player that you have ever seen. So, I predict that she will be back in the winners circles again, and again. I have long felt that I owe her an apology. Many years ago, I criticized her behavior. I do not, and did not, know what she and Venus had to go through to get tho where they are.

Things are very quiet on the Clippers front. However, Jerry West is working feverishly to add more talent to their roster. More than anyone else who ever lived, he can ﬁnd talented players that no one else knew about. So, look for the Clippers to also make the NBA Playoffs.

