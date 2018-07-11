Sports Watching & Wondering

LaVar Ball Has Much to Gain by Working with LeBron James!

In light of King James’ imminent arrival to play with the Lakers, new attention is being given to the back and forth verbal dust-up that took place last March between Mr. Ball and his highness LeBron James. I am sure that when Mr. Ball made his comments he never dreamed that LeBron would soon be the Laker teammate of Ball’s son Lonzo Ball.

A rocky start for 2 men as different as night and day but who both share a deep love of the game and their respective sons. A vast part of this business is bragging, creating a buzz, creating controversy, those things equal coverage and coverage (good or bad) equals dollars. In their relationship, I am hoping that this braggadocios start will not deﬁne these relationships going forward.

Everyone knows that Mr. James is one of the greatest basketball players in the history of the world. It also turns out that he may be an even better businessman. In a way, he is already what Mr. Ball would like to be. So, as it turns out, they have some shared interests, and some shared goals. They both want to win basketball games, and they both want to earn ever increasing amounts of money. Should they do so, they can both make more together, if they ﬁnd ways to cooperate.

Mr. James already has all of the things that Mr. Ball would like to earn. He also has an international marketing platform that is generating a signiﬁcant return for him. Mr. Ball appears to be doing well, but he is just starting out, and that usually means that available cash is at a premium. At the moment, his key asset appears to be his son, Lonzo. He will possibly be playing basketball with Mr. James on the Lakers team in the upcoming season.

Lonzo appears to be very talented, and he can look forward to a bright and lucrative career. Mr. James has always done his best to help all of the players on his various teams, and he will certainly be willing to do all he can to help Lonzo succeed. Mr. Ball needs to clearly understand that.

So, if he chooses to do so, he can spend his time working on the various phases of his businesses, and not interfere with Lonzo’s relationship with LeBron. If he continues to criticize and insult both the Lakers and LeBron, he will be successful in drawing more attention to himself, but he will be jeopardizing Lonzo’s career. In addition to that, some of the NBA teams may not even consider signing either of his two younger sons, if he has proven to be a problem.

Mr. Ball is to be congratulated for his drive and his entrepreneurship. He has the choice of continuing the kind of behavior that has made him famous, or he can develop an approach which is likely to make him even more successful. His relationship with LeBron did not get off to a good start and it is probably worth the effort to try to ﬁx it.