Sports Watching & Wondering

WAITING…

I don’t know about you, but I have been having a terrible time. After the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship, the world came to a sudden stop from my point of view, there was nothing going on.

The Dodgers are having a pretty good year so far, but I usually can see them on television. I have watched the Angels play a few times, they do have pretty good team. However, I just have trouble getting excited about them. I do not know why I feel this way, but I do, and I am making a public confession.

Russia is hosting the World Cup. There are 48 soccer teams from all over the world, who are playing in this event. I have watched the number of games, and I do try very hard to get excited about soccer, but I just can’t do it. So, what is left for me?

The main thing that I am doing is waiting, waiting, waiting. Like most of the people in this area, I am waiting. While I am waiting, I pay attention to every bit of news about LeBeron James. Is he coming to Los Angeles? If so, will you join the Clippers or the Lakers?

The fans of each of these teams can recite chapter and verse about why he should become a Clipper, or a Laker. However, the King is not giving any indication as to whether or not he will leave Cleveland. So, no one is sure of anything, except that we do not have a clue.

To move or not to move, is a critically important decision for LeBron James to make. While he would deﬁnitely like to win another NBA Championship, he also wants to be in a position to promote his business career. I think that he is also concerned about his fans in Cleveland, who would be heartbroken if he left them again.

So, he and his business associates are desperately trying to come up with the best plan for him. I do not think that they are teasing us, I think they are having trouble coming up with what they feel is the best decision and recommendation for LeBron. However, time is growing short, and in the not-too-distant future, a decision will have to be made.

It seems to me that the best landing spot for him is the Los Angeles Clippers since that would also facilitate him having a business relationship with Clippers owner, Steve Ballmer. I do not believe that he will join the Lakers, because their management structure has a lot of moving parts. In addition, there is likely to be continued tension between the team and LaVar Ball. His son, Lonzo plays for the Lakers, and LaVar has appointed himself to be both coach and critic. This destructive relationship is likely to continue as long as Lonzo is with this team.

Therefore, as far as Mr. James is concerned, I think that this is likely to eliminate the Lakers from his consideration. In the meantime, I have watched the soccer games on television. I greatly admire the athleticism of the players. However, I get bored with them, when they play the entire game, without anyone scoring. I think that a game with a score of 46 to 45 would be much more exciting than one with a score of 1-0.

