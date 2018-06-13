Sports Watching & Wondering

WHAT NOW?

The Golden State Warriors are the Champions of the NBA, and my congratulations to them. I felt that it was a privilege to see such great athletes compete at the highest level. In addition to being great athletes, for the most part, they were also great gentlemen, and wonderful role models for the millions of young fans.

Many of the locals are hoping that LeBron James will bring his talents to Los Angeles. Based upon the fact that he has a home in Beverly Hills, and that he is producing movies, such a move could make sense for him. I am one of those who hopes that he will join us, in the sunny south-land.

If he does decide to relocate here, I think that he will join the Clippers. I do not think that he would join the Lakers, because they are an organization with many moving parts. Currently, Magic Johnson appears to have some unresolved issues with LaVar Ball. Mr. Ball’s son, Lonzo played his ﬁrst year for the team. He does have some talent, but there also seems to be some fundamental problems with his shot. They seem to be uncertain as to whether or not they should change it, or just live with it and hope for the best.

In addition, I read that Mr. Ball will insist that the Lakers also sign his two other sons, or that he will demand that they trade Lonzo. While I think that Mr. Ball has done a wonderful job of raising his sons, which is an extremely difﬁcult task for minority fathers, his demands are likely to cause problems in their careers. In any case, I do not think that LeBron will view them as his potential destination.

So, I think that if he comes here, he will play for the Clippers. They have Steve Ballmer, an owner who is determined to win a championship. He is a retired, self-made billionaire who retired from the competitive software industry, where it is all work and very little fun. He does not need to do this for a living. He wants to have the fun and glory of winning at least one championship, and possibly several. So, it seems to me, that he can make LeBron an offer that he cannot refuse.

There are also rumors that the great Kevin Durant may be interested in leaving the Champion Golden State Warriors. So, it is possible one of them, or both, could be Clippers next season. The one thing you can be certain, Mr. Ballmer is a man who wants to get things done, right now! The one thing that I am absolutely certain about is that the Clippers will be in the NBA Playoffs next season! If it is possible, I will be in the parade.

