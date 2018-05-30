Sports Watching & Wondering

CAN’T WAIT TILL THURSDAY!

There isn’t any doubt about it, this is the championship series that the public has been waiting to see. The idea of a rematch between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors is one that just would not go away. There will be another series between King James and Prince Curry.

If you recall last year, Golden State defeated Cleveland in the championship series in just ﬁve games. With that win, they proved that they were the best basketball team in the world. Golden State won the championship, but King James won all most of the hearts.

It seems highly unlikely that the Cavaliers would be able to get back to the championship series, and highly probable that the Warriors would. In addition to Curry, the Warriors also have Durant, Thompson and Green. All of them are all star basketball players. The Cavaliers are regrettably down to LeBron James, and he is on a team with players, who are practically unknown. Not a good situation for the King.

So, those of us who have pledged our allegiance to the King are justiﬁably worried. Almost single-handedly, he was able to lead his team to an upset victory over the highly regarded Boston Celtics. The Celtics had not lost a home playoff game on their home court and Kevin Love, the second best player on King James’s team, was unable to play because of a concussion.

However, although he was the decided underdog, he put the Cavaliers onto his powerful shoulders, and carried them to an upset victory. In order to accomplish this, he played the entire 48 minutes of the game. He broke a lot of hearts in that proud city, but he is such a gracious person, that they wish him well. After all, he is the King!

Regrettably for King James, there does not appear to be any more victories on the horizon this season. As great as he is, he needs some serious help, and there is little available to him on the Cavaliers. So, the outcome of this Series is fairly predictable. The Warriors should win it easily. It will be 5 players against 1. Even the King is unlikely to be able to overcome those odds. He will be fortunate if the Cavaliers are able to win even one game, and if so, that will likely happen in Cleveland.

For reasons that are unfathomable to me, the Cavaliers have only two quality players, LeBron James and Kevin Love. Therefore, there is not much reason to expect that the franchise will be much better next year. That being the case, it is unlikely that James will return to the Cavaliers next season. The most likely destination for him is the City of Los Angeles, where he would play for either the Clippers or the Lakers. He would be welcome here, since this great city did not have a team in the NBA playoffs. Not too long ago, NBA championships happened here nearly every year.

King James can't guarantee any championships, but he can take either of the local teams deep into the playoffs, and that would be so much better than what we have now. Therefore, I again pledge my allegiance to the King and invite hum to join us him!