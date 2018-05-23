Sports Watching & Wondering

Will it be the King or the Prince? For many of the fans of the NBA, this is too much of a good thing. The Golden State Warriors are slugging it out with the Houston Rockets, and the Cavaliers and the Celtics are locked in a dual of death. The television ratings are high, and everyone is talking about the playoffs.

As this article is being written, the Warriors have a 2-1 stranglehold on the Rockets. Stephen Curry has come alive, so he and Kevin Durant should be able to eliminate them. When the Warriors are really rolling, it would seem that no one can stop them. However, they also felt that way last year, but King James and the Cavaliers sent them home without a trophy, and they had to cancel their proposed parade. That was quite a disappointment for Little Ms. Curry, who has become a television darling. She has already been rehearsing for this year’s performance, so as far as she is concerned, Daddy had better come through.

The situation between the Cavaliers and the Celtics is more complicated, or maybe it just seems that way to me. In my opinion, the Celtics have more of the better players, and therefore under ordinary circumstances, they would eliminate the Cavaliers. However, the Cavs have King James, who is the greatest player in the NBA. He is also the most courageous. So, he has almost single-handedly kept the Cavaliers in this playoff, and as of this moment, the Series is tied at 2-2.

By next week an NBA Champion will be crowned. Who will it be? My brother Neal lives for basketball, and he is the family sage. He has predicted that the Warriors will win it all. I, on the other hand, have pledged my eternal allegiance to King James, and I cannot bear the thought of him not winning this Championship.

While most of us are following the NBA, I hope that we will not forget about Colin Kaepernick. He was protesting the shootings of African Americans by the various police departments. As a result of his efforts, there have been some improvements made, although much remains to be done. However, it appears that the National Football League has decided to end his career.

So, at this point, he is not being offered a contract to play for any team in the NFL. Not even as a backup, which is strange, since he has once played in an NFL Super Bowl Game. I am hoping that most of us will continue to support him, because if we do, we will be taking the steps that are necessary to bring about full equality. I suspect that the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, would like to hear from you. You may call him that NFL Headquarters, Phone 212-450-2000, or send emails to ofﬁ ceofcommissioner@NFL. com.

After we do that, we will think of some other ways to help the NFL do the right thing.

[Email: Jorrogers@aol.com]